Madison County Land Transfers

Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
- WD: Firebaugh Incorporated to Fox Hollow Properties, LLC
- QCD: Ashley Kemp & Ethan Henson to Ashley Kemp et al
- QCD: Seth Pegram & wife to Audrey Samuel Properties, LLC
- QCD: Ann L. Duffel, Terry M. Duffel to Terry M. Duffel & Sandra Dodson
- WD: James D. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Destry Waid Johnson & wife
- QCD: Richard A. Gaines to Richard A. Gaines & Carla Lay
- WD: Larry V. Francis & wife to West Main Property, LLC
- WD: Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr & wife to Brewen Properties, LLC
- WD: Kathy Bade et al to Jeremy Williams
- WD: David Fountain & wife to Larry LaRose & Jean Marie Wyatt
- WD: Deborah Robinson - Successor Trustee to Housing Source, LLC
- WD: Thomas R. Carlisle, Jr to Thomas R. Carlisle, Jr - Trustee
- WD: Shannon Spain & wife to Franklin E. Hicks & Melody A. Johnson
- WD: Keith Bales to Bruised Reed Restorations, LLC
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to David C. Couch & wife
- WD: Jessica Brewington & Ricky Dee Brewington to Casie Betts
- QCD: Kenneth Bales & wife to Kenneth Bales & wife
- WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Tona Steiner
- BEN: Gwendolyn Jones to Jacqueline Archer
