Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Firebaugh Incorporated to Fox Hollow Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Ashley Kemp & Ethan Henson to Ashley Kemp et al
  • QCD: Seth Pegram & wife to Audrey Samuel Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Ann L. Duffel, Terry M. Duffel to Terry M. Duffel & Sandra Dodson
  • WD: James D. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Destry Waid Johnson & wife
  • QCD: Richard A. Gaines to Richard A. Gaines & Carla Lay
  • WD: Larry V. Francis & wife to West Main Property, LLC
  • BEN: Bobby Wagganer & wife to Andrea Jean Sikes
  • WD: Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr & wife to Brewen Properties, LLC
  • WD: Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr & wife to Brewen Properties, LLC
  • WD: Kathy Bade et al to Jeremy Williams
  • WD: David Fountain & wife to Larry LaRose & Jean Marie Wyatt
  • WD: Deborah Robinson - Successor Trustee to Housing Source, LLC
  • BEN: Bobby Wagganer & wife to Andrea Jean Sikes
  • WD: Thomas R. Carlisle, Jr to Thomas R. Carlisle, Jr - Trustee
  • WD: Shannon Spain & wife to Franklin E. Hicks & Melody A. Johnson
  • WD: Keith Bales to Bruised Reed Restorations, LLC
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to David C. Couch & wife
  • WD: Jessica Brewington & Ricky Dee Brewington to Casie Betts
  • QCD: Kenneth Bales & wife to Kenneth Bales & wife
  • QCD: Kenneth Bales & wife to Kenneth Bales & wife
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Tona Steiner
  • BEN: Gwendolyn Jones to Jacqueline Archer
