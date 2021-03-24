 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • Ben: Wayne Williams to Donna Drier, Rhonda Cook and Marsha Brown
  • WD: Tracy Wibbenmeyer-Successor Trustee to Rebecca Matthews
  • QCD: Casey England to Jason England
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Joseph Martin
  • WD: Sarah Garcia Et al to Jessie James McClure & wife
  • QCD: Leonard H. Rehkop by Attorney-in-fact to Jeanette M. Hinkle & husband
  • WD: Richard G. Boren & wife to Sarah Vazquez & Todd Mueller
  • WD: Joseph Patrick Majtas & wife to Billy R. Hardin & wife
  • WD: Elizabeth Erbland to Elizabeth Ruth Erbland - Trustee
  • WD: Gary H. Hedden & wife to Wayne Wolak & Doris Decker
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Sonya Lewis
  • QCD: Amber Dorn & husband to Wayne R. Dorn & wife
  • WD: Laverne Whitener to Robbins Brothers Farms, LLC
