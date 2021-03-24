- Ben: Wayne Williams to Donna Drier, Rhonda Cook and Marsha Brown
- WD: Tracy Wibbenmeyer-Successor Trustee to Rebecca Matthews
- QCD: Casey England to Jason England
- WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Joseph Martin
- WD: Sarah Garcia Et al to Jessie James McClure & wife
- QCD: Leonard H. Rehkop by Attorney-in-fact to Jeanette M. Hinkle & husband
- WD: Richard G. Boren & wife to Sarah Vazquez & Todd Mueller
- WD: Joseph Patrick Majtas & wife to Billy R. Hardin & wife
- WD: Elizabeth Erbland to Elizabeth Ruth Erbland - Trustee
- WD: Gary H. Hedden & wife to Wayne Wolak & Doris Decker
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Sonya Lewis
- QCD: Amber Dorn & husband to Wayne R. Dorn & wife
- WD: Laverne Whitener to Robbins Brothers Farms, LLC
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
