Land Transfers
  • WD: Harvetta M Sutton to Nathan Allen Jordon Et al
  • WD: Ethan R Tidwell to Jeffrey H Abney & wife
  • WD: Thomas L Kennedy & wife Trust to Rickey L Whitmore Et al
  • QC: Carolyn K Rigdon Et al to Michael J Rigdon & wife
  • WD: Thomas E Masterson & wife to Larry Wisdom & wife
  • WD: Donna J Watson & husband to Jessica R Nicodemo & husband
  • Easement: Warren Douglas Walker & wife to Madison Co Water District No 1
  • Easement: Mark A Shetley Trustee Et al to Madison Co Water District No 1
  • Easement: Donald R Mays to Madison Co Water District No 1
  • Easement: Rodney Hays Et al to Madison Co Water District No 1
  • Easement: Alan Hinkle & wife to Madison Co Water District No 1
  • Easement: Floyd A Shell Jr & wife to Madison Co Water District No 1
  • Easement: Karl Heinz R Francis & wife to Madison Co Water District No 1
  • Sheriff's Deed: Julie Gipson by Sheriff to David Jaroszewski
  • WD: Travis Goodman & wife to Stevens Property Management
  • WD: William D Slinkard Iv Et al to William D Rumage & wife
  • WD: Branch Baking Trust Co to Barry Mills & wife

