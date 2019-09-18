{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Kathleen Stringer to David Ray Cravens
  • QCD: Emma Schoenbeck to Bonnie Orlando
  • WD: Karyn D Brown to Karyn D Brown Revocable Trust
  • WD: Todd D Koester & wife to James B Finch & wife
  • QCD: Nancy J Menteer to Harless J Menteer
  • WD: Linda M Blankenship - Trustee to Christopher Logan May
  • WD: Brock Mills to Jesus Monica Lopez De La Toree
  • WD: Clay M Hendrix Et al to Firebaugh Incorporated
  • QCD: Mark S Wafler & wife to Nancy E Beard & husband
  • Ben Deed: Nancy E Martin to Patrick M Martin
  • WD: Donald L Howell, Jr & wife - Trustees to Neel & Cureton, LLC
  • WD: Steven Royer & wife to Adrian Gutierrez Jimenez & wife
  • WD: Mary-Louise Moran & husband to Gimlet Mountain Ranch, LLC

