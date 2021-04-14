 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: John A. Wyatt to MSS Investment Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Charlene Renee Welch Sunnich to Charlene Rene-Welch Sunnich & James Larry Welch
  • WD: Dennis A. Henke & wife, Trustees to Joseph V. Henke & wife, Trustees
  • QCD: Sheila Renee Porter to Sheila Renee Porter & Norman Junior Hahn
  • Ben: George Matthews to Jeffrey S. Matthews & Whitney L. Spain
  • Ben: Kurt R. Kostecki & wife to Kourtney L. Kostecki Et al
  • WD: Kenneth L. Bucheit & wife to Kenneth L. Bucheit L. Bucheit Living Trust
  • WD: Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr. & wife to Megan Boyer
  • Ben: Ricky D. Broniste & wife to Christopher D. Broniste
  • WD: Hindman Land and Timber, LLC to James E. Harris & wife
  • WD: Jeremy Hebert to Barry J. Mills & wife
  • WD: Walter John Spitzmiller III & wife to Tyler Hagy
  • QCD: John C. Keesey Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Christopher J. Keesey & Jeffrey L. Keesey
  • WD: Dixie J. Bess to Freiheit Enterprises, LLC
  • WD: Joseph Blume, Jr. & wife to Joseph A. Blume & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Ozgur Yilmaz & wife to Kyle Colyott
  • WD: Joseph Blume & wife to Joseph A. Blume & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Joseph Blume & wife to Joseph A. Blume & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Kyle Colyott & wife to Kyle Colyott & wife
  • WD: Kyle Colyott & wife to Stephen Pruett
  • Ben: Michael D. Mattingly & wife to Tisha Renee Lord
  • WD: Ray L. Starkey & wife to David P. Couch & wife
  • WD: Primary Development Company, LLC to Primary Property Management, LLC
  • Ben: Barbara Schumacher to Krystal Shumacher
  • WD: Todd Mueller & wife to Billy Francis & wife
