Madison County Land Transfers

Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
- QCD: Dustin Edwards & wife to Dylan Brotherton
- WD: Nancy E. Pritchett, Trustee to James Eric Harris & wife
- WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Jacob Nathaniel Musgrove
- WD: Ann Asher & Peggy L. LaDuke to Jason Asher & Ann Asher
- WD: Gabriel T. Swinford & wife to Gabriel T. Swinford - Trustee
- QCD: Lisabeth Petroff to Devin S. Parker
- WD: Philip Lawler to Jada Rain Sanderson Bollinger et al
- WD: Eaves Investment Properties, LLC to Eric Griggs & wife
- QCD: David H. Senter & wife to David H. Senter & wife, Trustees
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Treeland, Inc
- WD: Charlotte Collier Schneider to Doris Woods
- Ben: Doris Woods to Tara M. Hale & April E. Rogers
- WD: John C. Bergor & wife, Trustees to Duane L. McAllister & wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Lord Homes, LLC
- WD: Adam Robert Shipley & wife to Ruby S. Otts
- WD: Bobbie O. Bennett, Jr. Et al - Trustee to Monty Payton Twidwell
- WD: Tera Ramsey to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Winfred Wayne Burress & wife to Winfred Wayne Burress & wife - Trustees
- WD: Arlena Rolens & husband to Bradley Joseph Crump
- WD: Scott Stephens to Brady Rowl & Faith Nelson
- QCD: Bryan L. Hinkle to Jeanette M. Hinkle
- WD: Chelsey Lerche & husband to Zachary A. Keller & Abby G. Mooney
- WD: James D. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Tyler James Dunn & wife
- Ben: Eric A. Reimler to Sean M. Mullen
- WD: Frank Leo Mullersman et al to Frank Leo Mullersman & wife
- WD: Tara Hale to Alannah N. Robinson - Trustee
- WD: Brian Hampton to Timothy Keating & wife
- WD: Kenneth R. Beckmann - Trustee to Murphy Joint Revocable Trust
- Ben: Mary Wisdom to Gabrielle Lowry
- WD: Housing Source, LLC to Allen P. Fritz & wife
- WD: BKC Properties, LLC to Kerri Spears
- WD: Mary E. Bess to David H. Bess & Dennis L. Bess
- Ben: Kerri Spears to Drew Kathryn Breanna Wilder
