Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Dustin Edwards & wife to Dylan Brotherton
  • WD: Nancy E. Pritchett, Trustee to James Eric Harris & wife
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Jacob Nathaniel Musgrove
  • WD: Ann Asher & Peggy L. LaDuke to Jason Asher & Ann Asher
  • WD: Gabriel T. Swinford & wife to Gabriel T. Swinford - Trustee
  • WD: Gabriel T. Swinford & wife to Gabriel T. Swinford - Trustee
  • WD: Gabriel T. Swinford & wife to Gabriel T. Swinford - Trustee
  • QCD: Lisabeth Petroff to Devin S. Parker
  • WD: Philip Lawler to Jada Rain Sanderson Bollinger et al
  • WD: Eaves Investment Properties, LLC to Eric Griggs & wife
  • QCD: David H. Senter & wife to David H. Senter & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Treeland, Inc
  • WD: Charlotte Collier Schneider to Doris Woods
  • Ben: Doris Woods to Tara M. Hale & April E. Rogers
  • WD: John C. Bergor & wife, Trustees to Duane L. McAllister & wife
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Lord Homes, LLC
  • WD: Adam Robert Shipley & wife to Ruby S. Otts
  • WD: Bobbie O. Bennett, Jr. Et al - Trustee to Monty Payton Twidwell
  • WD: Tera Ramsey to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Winfred Wayne Burress & wife to Winfred Wayne Burress & wife - Trustees
  • WD: Arlena Rolens & husband to Bradley Joseph Crump
  • WD: Scott Stephens to Brady Rowl & Faith Nelson
  • QCD: Bryan L. Hinkle to Jeanette M. Hinkle
  • WD: Chelsey Lerche & husband to Zachary A. Keller & Abby G. Mooney
  • WD: James D. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Tyler James Dunn & wife
  • Ben: Eric A. Reimler to Sean M. Mullen
  • WD: Frank Leo Mullersman et al to Frank Leo Mullersman & wife
  • WD: Tara Hale to Alannah N. Robinson - Trustee
  • WD: Brian Hampton to Timothy Keating & wife
  • WD: Kenneth R. Beckmann - Trustee to Murphy Joint Revocable Trust
  • Ben: Mary Wisdom to Gabrielle Lowry
  • WD: Housing Source, LLC to Allen P. Fritz & wife
  • WD: BKC Properties, LLC to Kerri Spears
  • WD: Mary E. Bess to David H. Bess & Dennis L. Bess
  • Ben: Kerri Spears to Drew Kathryn Breanna Wilder
