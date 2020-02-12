Madison County Land Transfers

You have free articles remaining.
- QCD: Kenneth J. Schweiss to Kenneth J. Schweiss Revocable Living Trust
- WD: Shirley Pierce to Christopher Turner & wife
- QCD: Gregory Darnell & wife to Sherry Richey
- WD: Wendell D. Griffin & wife to Matthew E. Yetman
- QCD: Mignon N. Buff to Alan M. Buff
- QCD: Barbara J. Askins to Barbara J. Askins & George P. Askins
- WD: David Keith Settle, Jr & wife to Kendal Jones & Marcy Jones
- Ben: Helen L. Sikes to Mildred C. Demeo
- WD: Lance J. Cureton & wife to Lance J. Cureton & wife - Trustees
- WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Eleanor M. Rehkop
- WD: Sharron A. Tinnin to Sharron A. Tinnin, Trustee