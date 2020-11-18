 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Dorothea Scott to Cynthia Henson
  • WD: Tom Stephens Farms, LLC to Theodore Brown
  • WD: Linda M. Blankenship, Trustee to Mary Kay McAllister Revocable Trust
  • WD: Stanley B. Shryock Et al to C Pense Farms, LLC
  • WD: Barbara Lynn Bales, Successor Trustee to Linda M. Blankenship, Trustee
  • WD: Lord Homes, LLC to Timothy Cox & wife
  • WD: Vernon Davis & wife to Timothy Lang
  • WD: Raymond L. Skaggs & wife to Missouri Cobalt, LLC
  • WD: CR1 Property, LLC to Ian Kemp
  • WD: Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC to Country Homes, LLC
  • WD: Jeffrey D. Littrell Et al to Gary Jones & wife
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Sugar Valley Properties, LLC
  • WD: Brenda Waite & Brandy Todd to Lord Homes, LLC
  • QCD: Dora Lord to Dora Lord & Sasha Biesemeyer
  • WD: Alfred Stanley Lamb & wife to Alfred Stanley Lamb & wife, Trustee
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to John G. Robinson & wife
  • WD: Stephanie Ann McDowell, Successor Trustee to H&M Investment Properties, LLC
  • WD: Justin Saffell to Jo A. Vigil
  • QCD: Lance J. Cureton & wife, Trustees to Kenneth Hodge
  • WD: Ralph E. Patterson, Jr. & wife to Brittany Smith
  • WD: Gregory Walker & wife to Justin Walker & wife
  • WD: Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to Emmapad, LLC
  • Ben: Gregory Walker & wife to Rebecca Parmer & Dustin Walker
  • Ben: Gregory Walker & wife to Rebecca Parmer
  • WD: Stephanie McDowell - Trustee to Swinford Properties, LLC
