- WD: Herbert Jones & wife to Vernon D. Davis & wife
- WD: Melvin J. Zielenski & wife to James G. Bauman
- WD: Jason Roney & wife to Charles Murphy et al
- WD: Dorcus L. Unruh to Donald Ballew & wife
- WD: Sherry A. Buhler-Galloway to Brian Millikin
- WD: Cape Creek, LLC to Joshua D. Minx & Jacob D. Minx
- WD: Cape Creek, LLC to Sarah E. Mills
- WD: Sandra L. Connor to Jonnie DeRosett
Madison County Land Transfers
- provided by Saundra Ivision, Recorder of Deeds
