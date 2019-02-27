Try 1 month for 99¢
Land Transfers
  • WD: Jack Mull to Colton M Johnson
  • WD: Debra A Brown to Jason Moser & wife
  • QCD: Isaiah Lawrence Degonia to Stacey Dawn Whelen
  • QCD: Cythia Kay Roney & husband to Cynthia Kay Roney & husband
  • Ben Deed: Evelyn A Allen to Ronald J Allen Jr, LDPS Et al
  • WD: Johnathan Powell to Charity L White
  • WD: Mark A Shetley, Trustee Et al to John L Parson & wife
  • WD: Treeland, Inc to Guy D Roberts Et al
  • WD: Brad Hellrich & wife to Nicholas J Klein & wife

