{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Charles E Bonney Estate to Bruce Bonney & Sandra Poslicchi
  • QCD: Richard D Skaggs & wife to Richard D Skaggs & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Josesph B Reed & wife to Kenneth L Watson & wife
  • WD: Bobbye Clark to Adam Pikey & wife
  • WD: Nicholas E Schmidt & wife to Zachariah Matlock & wife
  • WD: Bening Investments, LLC to Thomas Charles Skaggs
  • WD: Ivan L Link, Trustee to Oliver Kunz & wife
  • QCD: Lowell Dale Hinkle to Lowell Dale Hinkle
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments