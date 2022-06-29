Madison County Land Transfers

Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
- WD: Scott Putnam & wife to Leno McDonald
- Ben: Kevin P. Tinervia to Steven M Tinervia & Samuel J. Tinervia
- QCD: Andrew Sale to Danielle Sale
- WD: Kenneth R. Singer to Jeffrey Roy Gilbo & Pamela Michelle Gilbo
- WD: Bob G. Lewis to Tara Hale
- Ben: Reva Slinkard to Crystal Stucker & Elizabeth Stevens
- WD: Adran Y. Chowdhury et al to Shawn Neel
- WD: Housing Source, LLC to Damien Wren & wife
- WD: U.S. Bank National Association to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- WD: Bailey Smith Clark & husband to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Bailey Smith Clark & husband to 5 Star Holding, LLC
- QCD: Robert L. Brown & wife to Bob L. Brown & wife
- WD: Cynthia Pense Shoemaker to Tyler Coleman
- WD: Alan Peterson & wife to Amy Wood & Christine Henderson, Co-Trustee
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to H&M Investments, LLC
- WD: Phillip W. Bennett to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
- WD: Jonathan Dale Lutes & wife to Chad Kaempfe & wife
- WD: Sheila Kemp & husband to Bobby Morgan & wife
- WD: Janet Shryock to Brewen Properties, LLC
- QCD: Joseph Kennon to Marissa Weiss
- QCD: Kimberly R. Cureton to Brent E. Cureton
- WD: Archie D. Wells & wife to Marble Creek Properties & Land Management, LLC
- WD: Cody S. Huff & wife to Jim Lewis & wife
