Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Randall C. Gaston, Jr. & wife, Trustees to Paul D. Richardson & wife
  • QCD: Dave Haislar & wife to David P. Haislar & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Robert G. Starkey & wife, Trustees to Donna Hale
  • WD: Alan Martin & wife to David Smith
  • QCD: Elizabeth R. Erbland to Lawrence J. Erbland
  • WD: James W. Thompson to Nathan Schwier & wife
  • WD: John E. McCarver & wife to Roger E. Winning Jr. & wife
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Jeffrey Montgomery & wife
  • WD: Tara Hale to Robert J. Tuller & wife
  • WD: Gerald L. Casaday, Jr. to Wendy R. Whetstone & husband
  • WD: R&L Investments, LLC to C&W Properties of Fredericktown, LLC
  • QCD: Larry M. Korokis & wife to Michael R. Korokis Et al
  • WD: Bradley McDowell & wife to Donnie Edmond & Jerry Pritchett
  • WD: Mark Brewington & wife to Thomas Miller & wife
  • QCD: Charles E. Spangler, III & wife to Charles E. Spangler, III & wife
