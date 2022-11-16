- QCD: Mark Logan Gibber to Van S. Gunter, Jr & wife
- WD: Brandie L. Anthony - Successor Trustee to SBSC Properties, LLC
- WD: Christie Lynn Langone to Robert Hosking
- WD: Michael Spain & wife to Shannon Dale Spain & wife
- WD: Jackie Sutton & wife to Warren S. Stephens & wife
- WD: Robert Hosking & wife to Christie Lynn Langone
- QCD: Thomas Patrick Rhea to Thomas Patrick Rhea
- QCD: Sandra Lucille Boatright to Larry Dale Boatright
- WD: James D. Duffer & wife to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
- Ben: Rebecca A. Martin to Brianna J. Martin
- Ben: Mattie L. Russom to Donna Russom & Patricia McDaniel
- WD: Patsy D. Parsley to James P. Kurtz & wife
- Ben: Patrick D. Tilk & wife to Patrick John Tilk & Donovan Stephen Tilk
- Ben: Patrick D. Tilk & wife to Patrick John Tilk & Donovan Stephen Tilk
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivision, Recorder of Deeds
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it." PROVERBS 22:6 KJV
This time last year this community was beginning to rebuild after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the county, Oct. 24, 2021, leaving major dama…
Julie Ann Cook, 60, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 30, 1962, in Nashville, Tennessee to Wilbu…
Because it came one week before Veterans Day, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon asked Jennifer Hale to speak to the group.
QCD: Sarah E. Kennedy to Christopher Shannon KennedyQCD: Rocky Myers to Robbin MyersQCD: Patricia Chapman to Kenneth ChapmanWD: Michael R. McF…
Kathy Kelley and Rebecca Reagan were installed as members of the Eta Eta Circle of Sisters Oct. 12, at the Beaver Valley Club House.
October 10, Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) Unit was host to 56 retired public school employees from 4 surrounding counties fo…
Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation showed young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth p…
Eva Joan Pettey, 82, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born June 24, 1…
The Madison County Retired School Personnel held its second annual Trivia Night Nov. 5, at KABMS.