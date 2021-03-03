- WD: Kenneth J. Keirsey Et al to Kenneth J. Keirsey & wife
- WD: William J. Spradley & wife to Curtis Cureton & wife
- WD: Billy J. Walker & wife to Kendall H. Walden, Jr. & wife
- WD: Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr. Successor Trustee to John L. White & Virginia L. White
- QCD: Teddie Bowling, Jr. to Teddie Bowling, Jr. & Shaelyn Bowling
- WD: Andrew R. O'Dell & wife to Barry J. Mills & wife
- WD: Virginia L. White - Trustee to Elizabeth E. Wilsey & husband
- WD: Trophy Management Properties, LLC to James Spain
- Ben: Ernest Schaefer & wife to Michael Wheat
- WD: M&B Development, LLC to Eagle Lake Ranch, LLC
- WD: Eagle Lake Ranch, LLC to Steven W. Braswell & wife
- WD: Steve Braswell & wife to Eagle Lake Ranch, LLC
- WD: Robbins Brothers Farm, LLC to Darin Roberts
- WD: Robbins Brothers Farm, LLC to Jamie Henson & wife
- WD: Ruch-Seabaugh Properties, LLC to Preston Watts
- WD: James D. Dunn Jr. & wife to Kimberly Joy Hinkle
- WD: Devin Myers & wife to Jean A. Hill
- WD: Stephens Dog N Suds LLC to RC Store, Inc.
- WD: James P. Kurtz & wife to Devin L. Myers & wife
- QCD: Donnie Edmond & wife to Jerry Pritchett
- WD: Randal T. Hinkle Et al to Robert L. Gabel & wife
- QCD: Connie Robbs to Ronald Robbs
Madison County Land Transfers