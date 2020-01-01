{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Jaden Enterprises, LLC to Lord Masonry, LLC
  • WD: Robert W. Sullivan & wife to Dakota Stubblefield
  • WD: Jayden Enterprises, LLC to Lord Masonry, LLC
  • WD: Kenneth Leonard & wife to Lloyd S. Russell & wife
  • QCD: Kimberly D. Combs to Daniel R. Combs
  • WD: Sherry D. Adams to Cole Dalton Dehner & wife
  • WD: Cole Dalton Dehner & wife to Cole Dalton Dehner & wife
  • Ben: Jill Y. Baer to Madison R. Baer
  • WD: David W. Whitener & wife to Eli Whitener & wife
  • WD: Joseph Michael Hafley Et al to Billy Rulo
  • WD: Paul Skaggs & Sons, Inc to Theodore Brown
  • WD: Wanda Lee Tesreau, Trustee to Thomas Stephens & wife
  • WD: Sandra K. Hammond to Jennifer H. Ballew, Trustee
