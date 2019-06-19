{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Todd Johnson Et al to Joshua Parker & wife
  • WD: Judy Kay Huneycutt to Beverly Brown
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Ethan Nicholson & wife
  • QCD: Betty Fuzzell to Kimberly Blackford
  • WD: Edward L Alley Et al to Kary P Buckley & wife
  • Ben Deed: Kary P Buckley & wife to Kolby Buckley
  • WD: Gerald Francis Clavenna to Greg K Race & wife
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments