Land Transfers
  • WD: Dawn E Schwent & husband to Travis Gipson & wife
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Connie L Zimmerman
  • QCD: Lloyd Vance to Lloyd Vance
  • Ben Deed: Lloyd Vance to Anthony G Vance
  • WD: Nicole L Minson & husband to Hope Rowl
  • QCD: Wallace Smith to Bailey Smith Clark
  • WD: Vicky Marie Roberts, Trustee to Jack Lee Francis
  • WD: John R Stokes, Successor Trustee to John R Stokes
  • WD: James P Kurtz & wife to Kevin Woodruff
  • WD: Glenda A Black to Andrew Dickermann & Jerry Dickermann
  • WD: Barry J Mills & wife to Barry J Mills & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Thomas Stephens & wife to Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC
  • QCD: Warren L Willmeth & wife to Warren Lee Willmeth & wife - Trustees
  • WD: Treeland, Inc to Nathaniel Belken
  • Ben: William Wanstreet to Stephanie Wanstreet
  • Ben: Jo Lynn Henson to Eric L Roberts
  • Ben: William David Mauk to Ryan D Mauk
  • WD: Larry Wayne Kisner, Sr to Kyle Pettus
  • Ben: Kyle Pettus to Klay Pettus & wife
  • WD: Highway Land Partners, LLC to Misty Underwood
