Madison County Land Transfers
Land Transfers
  • WD: Helen Frazier to Darren Rogers & wife
  • WD: Bryan McMinn & wife to Jennifer M. Winberry & husband
  • WD: Ryan Morgan & wife to Dallin R. Nelson & wife
  • WD: James D. Thebeau & wife to Michael S. Beelek & wife
  • WD: Sheila Johnson to Hometown Preferred Properties, LLC
  • WD: Wire Road Properties to Jeremy Hebert
  • WD: John A. Wyatt to MSS Investment Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Charlene Renee Welch Sunnich to Charlene Rene-Welch Sunnich & James Larry Welch
  • WD: Dennis A. Henke & wife, Trustees to Joseph V. Henke & wife, Trustees
  • QCD: Sheila Renee Porter to Sheila Renee Porter & Norman Junior Hahn
  • Ben: George Matthews to Jeffrey S. Matthews & Whitney L. Spain
  • Ben: Kurt R. Kostecki & wife to Kourtney L. Kostecki Et al
  • WD: Kenneth L. Bucheit & wife to Kenneth L. Bucheit L. Bucheit Living Trust
  • WD: Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr. & wife to Megan Boyer
  • Ben: Ricky D. Broniste & wife to Christopher D. Broniste
  • WD: Hindman Land and Timber, LLC to James E. Harris & wife
