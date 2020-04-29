Madison County Land Transfers
Land Transfers
  • WD: BKC Properties, LLC to Ashley Kemp
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to John E. McCarver & wife
  • QCD: Stephen W. Yemm & wife to Steven W. Yemm & wife
  • WD: Thomas Stephens & wife to Astro Farms Alpha, LLC
  • WD: Thomas L. Kennedy & wife - Trustees to Stuart Lowder
  • WD: Donald Earl Reese - Trustee & wife to Lewis Gorse TOD Sheralyn Y. Gorse
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Barbara Russell & Jesse Dean
  • WD: Jeremy Cox & wife to Jeremy Hogue & wife
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Jeremy Rehkop & wife
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Christopher A. Tirpak & Kennith R. Tirpak
