Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: BKC Properties, LLC to Ashley Kemp
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to John E. McCarver & wife
- QCD: Stephen W. Yemm & wife to Steven W. Yemm & wife
- WD: Thomas Stephens & wife to Astro Farms Alpha, LLC
- WD: Thomas L. Kennedy & wife - Trustees to Stuart Lowder
- WD: Donald Earl Reese - Trustee & wife to Lewis Gorse TOD Sheralyn Y. Gorse
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Barbara Russell & Jesse Dean
- WD: Jeremy Cox & wife to Jeremy Hogue & wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Jeremy Rehkop & wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Christopher A. Tirpak & Kennith R. Tirpak
