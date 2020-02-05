{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: John DeBold and Jessica DeBold to Christopher Hornbostel, II and wife
  • WD: James D. Dunn and wife, Trustees to Katie Hardesty and Mark Anthony Krech
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Richard Geringer and wife
  • WD: Warren Shoemake and Paula Shoemake to Statler Brothers Investments, LLC
  • WD: LeBron J.C. Holbrook and wife, Trustees to Joshua Boyer
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Brewen Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Chelsea Mueller to Todd Mueller
  • WD: David Slinkard and wife to Cynthia D. Pyles
  • WD: Ryan J. Cooper and wife to Sam Sharrock Et al
  • WD: Elizabeth Ann Boren and husband to Clayton Kemp
  • QCD: Darrell S. Griffon to Angela Lynn Heigert
  • WD: Peggy W. Goldsberry by James Goldsberry, Jr. POA to Diamond Ventures, LLC
  • WD: Jason Leask to Kimberly J. Nicholson
  • QCD: Tanya Marie Christensen to Robbin Myers
