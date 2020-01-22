{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: David W. Leonard & wife to Dwayne E. Tilk & wife
  • QCD: Guy M. Homann & wife to Guy M. Homann & Brand; Homann Revocable Trust
  • WD: Ray Statler & wife to Vernon D. Davis & wife
  • Ben: Roy Dean & wife to Roy D. Dean & Larry D. Dean
  • WD: Warren Shoemake, Paula Shoemake to Statler Brothers Investments, LLC
  • Ben: Richard L. Honbeck to Michelle Pickering
  • Ben: Randy Hillis to Maureen Hart
  • WD: R&L Investments of Fredericktown, LLC to Adam Robert Shipley & wife
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Louis L. Bell & wife
  • WD: Joseph T. Kratky & wife to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
  • QCD: Richard L. Honbeck & Valerie C. Honbeck, Trustees to Richard L. Honbeck
