- WD: Gary Jones & wife to Michael Distelhorst
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to 26 Court Square, LLC
- WD: Christopher S. Merica & wife to State of Missouri / Missouri Highways & Transportation Commission
- QCD: Jerry Gibson & wife to Tom Martin & Teresa Westbrack
- QCD: Jaudon Marie Browers & husband to Dennis Grant Vance
- WD: J. Black Properties, LLC to KDJ Investment Properties, LLC
- WD: Lisa Matthews to Nathan Stafford & wife
- QCD: Terry Baker to Delmont Stockman & wife
- WD: Cheri Lynn Lamb to Andrew & Erica Wofford
- QCD: Mandy C. Tayse to Darren J. Rogers
- QCD: Cindy Larkin & husband to Amanda N. Kellar
- Ben: Thelma Myers to Linda L. Senter Et al
- WD: Briter Renovations, LLC to Melinda K. Smits
- WD: Kathy Tesreau to Misty Herod & husband
- WD: Shannon Adams & wife to Fred Frank & wife
- WD: Melissa L. Hayden to Randy Lappe
- Ben: Thelma Myers to Donald S. Myers Et al
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
