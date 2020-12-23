 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
  • WD: Gary Jones & wife to Michael Distelhorst
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to 26 Court Square, LLC
  • WD: Christopher S. Merica & wife to State of Missouri / Missouri Highways & Transportation Commission
  • QCD: Jerry Gibson & wife to Tom Martin & Teresa Westbrack
  • QCD: Jaudon Marie Browers & husband to Dennis Grant Vance
  • WD: J. Black Properties, LLC to KDJ Investment Properties, LLC
  • WD: Lisa Matthews to Nathan Stafford & wife
  • QCD: Terry Baker to Delmont Stockman & wife
  • WD: Cheri Lynn Lamb to Andrew & Erica Wofford
  • QCD: Mandy C. Tayse to Darren J. Rogers
  • QCD: Cindy Larkin & husband to Amanda N. Kellar
  • Ben: Thelma Myers to Linda L. Senter Et al
  • WD: Briter Renovations, LLC to Melinda K. Smits
  • WD: Kathy Tesreau to Misty Herod & husband
  • WD: Shannon Adams & wife to Fred Frank & wife
  • WD: Melissa L. Hayden to Randy Lappe
  • Ben: Thelma Myers to Donald S. Myers Et al
