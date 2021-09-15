 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • BEN: Paul Francis Douglas Jr. & wife to Jonathan Edward Thomal & Kenneth Edward Douglas
  • WD: William H. Steininger & wife to William H. Steininger & wife trustees
  • WD: Michael Glen Anthony to Isaak Starkey
  • WD: Harry Ray King Jr. - successor trustee to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Bryan K. Carver & wife to Robert Olen Cannon & wife
  • WD: Collette S. Sullivan & husband to Dean Long & wife
  • WD: Robert A. Racer to Jackie R. Adams & Vivian A. Adams
  • WD: Cedar Bottom Farm LLC to Madison County Wood Products, Inc.
  • WD: Rosemary McCutcheon & husband to Sugar Valley Properties LLC & Reinvest SEMO LLC
  • WD: Cedar Bottom Farm LLC to Treeland Inc.
  • WD: Treeland Inc. to M. Stephen Dees - Trustee
  • WD: M. Stephen Dees, Trustee to Treeland Inc.
  • WD: Lolly Olive to LF Land, Inc.
  • WD: Stephen Dees, Trustee to Madison County Wood Products, Inc.
  • WD: Janet Pinson to Alexandrea D. Ammons
