- BEN: Paul Francis Douglas Jr. & wife to Jonathan Edward Thomal & Kenneth Edward Douglas
- WD: William H. Steininger & wife to William H. Steininger & wife trustees
- WD: Michael Glen Anthony to Isaak Starkey
- WD: Harry Ray King Jr. - successor trustee to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Bryan K. Carver & wife to Robert Olen Cannon & wife
- WD: Collette S. Sullivan & husband to Dean Long & wife
- WD: Robert A. Racer to Jackie R. Adams & Vivian A. Adams
- WD: Cedar Bottom Farm LLC to Madison County Wood Products, Inc.
- WD: Rosemary McCutcheon & husband to Sugar Valley Properties LLC & Reinvest SEMO LLC
- WD: Cedar Bottom Farm LLC to Treeland Inc.
- WD: Treeland Inc. to M. Stephen Dees - Trustee
- WD: M. Stephen Dees, Trustee to Treeland Inc.
- WD: Lolly Olive to LF Land, Inc.
- WD: Stephen Dees, Trustee to Madison County Wood Products, Inc.
- WD: Janet Pinson to Alexandrea D. Ammons
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
