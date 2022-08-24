- WD: Bey-Dorf Enterprises, LLC to Faith Tabernacle World Outreach, Inc.
- WD: Daniel Harris & wife to Gary T. Fields et al
- WD: Ricky S. Smith & wife to Paul L. Wathen
- WD: Gary T. Fields & wife to Cassandra Rees & husband
- WD: Dennis Buchanan & wife to Andy D. Buchanan & Michael Anthony Buchanan
- WD: Thomas D. Priday to Theresa M. Vetter & husband
- WD: Layryn N. Edwards to Brendon Weekley & wife
- Ben: Beverly Ann Reed to Beverly Ann Reed - Trustee
- QCD: Terry James Russell & wife to Terry James Ressell & wife - Co-Trustees
- WD: Highway Land Partners, LLC to Frederick Hof
- WD: Pamela S. Rolens to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
- WD: Tom West & wife to Andrew Schnable
- WD: Michael Hall & Brittany Wanner to Brandon Barton
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
