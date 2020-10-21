 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: John M. Griffon & wife to John M. Griffon & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Jared Peppers & wife to Ross Barton & Kayla Townsend
  • WD: Bradley Blackman & wife to Seth Miller & wife
  • WD: Ronald Steven Coleman & wife to Jonathon M. Oertel & wife
  • WD: Donald Stewart to Judy Leonard & husband
  • QCD: Amanda D. Brownlee, Trustee to Kelley Brownlee & wife
  • WD: David Slinkard, Jr & wife to Nathaniel Myers
  • WD: Steve Toppins & wife to DBM Properties, LLC
  • WD: Seth Adams & wife to Joseph E. Mayers, Jr & wife
  • WD: Diamond Ventures, LLC to The Reagan 5 Farms, LLC
  • WD: KBK Homes, LLC to Roger D. Smith Et al
  • Ben: Dorilla Asher to Acting Trustee of Richard & Linda Asher Trust
  • WD: The Etrust Group, LLC fbo Kathy Klevorn to Debra Sitze Wasley
