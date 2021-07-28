- QCD: Stella H. Francis to Willard Eugene Francis II
- WD: Douglas M. Stephens & wife to Dustin Stephens & wife
- WD Dan A. Froneyberger & wife to Shanon Scherer & wife
- WD Robin L. Gipson to John P. Hargis, trustee
- QCD Donald J. Mays & wife to Benjamin J. Mays et. al.
- BEN Sandra Sue Denman to Gary Wayne Moore
- WD David Long to Devin Gates
- BEN Connie L. Zimmerman to Robert J. Chapman & Alan E. Chapman
- BEN Jeanne M. Russo to Katherine M. Hogan et. al.
- BEN Joann M. Rigg to Wanda Ostonal & Morelli Ostonal
- QCD Carole A. Miller to Meriah Hester
- QCD C. David Mauk to Thomas Nicholson & Phillip Oder
- WD Edward DeSpain & wife to Tommy J. Ward & wife
- WD David J. Weiss & wife, trustees to STL Properties, LLC
- WD Ronald V. Thompson to Randy S. Grass & wife
- WD Karla D. Mitchell to Kelleam Nations & wife
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
