 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • QCD: Stella H. Francis to Willard Eugene Francis II
  • WD: Douglas M. Stephens & wife to Dustin Stephens & wife
  • WD Dan A. Froneyberger & wife to Shanon Scherer & wife
  • WD Robin L. Gipson to John P. Hargis, trustee
  • QCD Donald J. Mays & wife to Benjamin J. Mays et. al.
  • BEN Sandra Sue Denman to Gary Wayne Moore
  • WD David Long to Devin Gates
  • BEN Connie L. Zimmerman to Robert J. Chapman & Alan E. Chapman
  • BEN Jeanne M. Russo to Katherine M. Hogan et. al.
  • BEN Joann M. Rigg to Wanda Ostonal & Morelli Ostonal
  • QCD Carole A. Miller to Meriah Hester
  • QCD C. David Mauk to Thomas Nicholson & Phillip Oder
  • WD Edward DeSpain & wife to Tommy J. Ward & wife
  • WD David J. Weiss & wife, trustees to STL Properties, LLC
  • WD Ronald V. Thompson to Randy S. Grass & wife
  • WD Karla D. Mitchell to Kelleam Nations & wife
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Served with Compassion
Democrat News

Served with Compassion

  • Updated

Since serving its first meal in January of 2016, Compassion Cafe has grown from just five people showing up for dinner to serving 300 to 400 m…

Our Friend's Place
Democrat News

Our Friend's Place

A new organization in town, called Our Friend's Place, is doing what it can to offer a safe, supportive, free environment for women to take th…

Larry Gene Asher
Obituaries

Larry Gene Asher

Larry Gene Asher, 79, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born September 11, 1941 in Fredericktown, the son of Herman Dortha and Allegra C. (…

Brandon Martignoni
Obituaries

Brandon Martignoni

Brandon Martignoni, 41, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born June 16, 1980 in Fredericktown, the son of Tony Martignoni and Madelyn (Dani…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News