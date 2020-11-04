 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Larry Cooper & wife to Steven Francis & wife
  • WD: Eunice E. Snyder to Buck Farm & Land, LLC
  • WD: Elizabeth Ann Warden to Joshua Alan Warden & wife
  • WD: Homestar Financial Corporation to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development
  • WD: Larry H. Baker Et al to Colby S. Murdock
  • WD: Cape Creek, LLC to Larry LaRose
  • Ben: Jimmy Ray Senter & wife to Tonya Ann Wood
  • WD: Thomas A. Ransom to Emma T. Coleman
  • Ben: Kristina Fritz to Vincent James Introcaso, Jr.
  • WD: Darwin M. England, Trustee to Angela Fay Didriksen Et al
  • WD: Shelby L. Pirtle & wife to Andrew Sketo & wife
  • WD: Saundra Crader to James D. Wilcox & wife
  • WD: Roberto Grado Parada & wife to Darwin M. England & wife
  • Ben: Barbara A. Russell to Richard Alan Russell Et al
  • WD: Tyler Settlemoir to Craig Drummond & wife
  • WD: Joyce Ann Stanley & husband to J. Bragg Stanley & Joyce A. Stanley - Trustees
  • WD: Harp's Food Stores, Inc. to SCF RC Funding, IV LLC
