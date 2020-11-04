Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Larry Cooper & wife to Steven Francis & wife
- WD: Eunice E. Snyder to Buck Farm & Land, LLC
- WD: Elizabeth Ann Warden to Joshua Alan Warden & wife
- WD: Homestar Financial Corporation to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development
- WD: Larry H. Baker Et al to Colby S. Murdock
- WD: Cape Creek, LLC to Larry LaRose
- Ben: Jimmy Ray Senter & wife to Tonya Ann Wood
- WD: Thomas A. Ransom to Emma T. Coleman
- Ben: Kristina Fritz to Vincent James Introcaso, Jr.
- WD: Darwin M. England, Trustee to Angela Fay Didriksen Et al
- WD: Shelby L. Pirtle & wife to Andrew Sketo & wife
- WD: Saundra Crader to James D. Wilcox & wife
- WD: Roberto Grado Parada & wife to Darwin M. England & wife
- Ben: Barbara A. Russell to Richard Alan Russell Et al
- WD: Tyler Settlemoir to Craig Drummond & wife
- WD: Joyce Ann Stanley & husband to J. Bragg Stanley & Joyce A. Stanley - Trustees
- WD: Harp's Food Stores, Inc. to SCF RC Funding, IV LLC
