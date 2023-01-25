 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
Land Transfers
  • BEN: Richard Lindow & wife to Richard H. Lindow & wife, Trustees
  • WD: BKC Properties, LLC to First Assembly of God Church of Fredericktown
  • WD: G&R Realty to John A. Lewis & wife
  • QCD: Raymond M. Isreal Et al to Randy Israel & wife
  • WD: G&R Realty to Ronald Dale Rehkop & wife, Trustees
  • WD: John A. Lewis & wife to Castor Cuzzins Camp, LLC
  • BEN: Kenneth R. Lashley & wife to Ryan Lashley
  • WD: Gary W. Eaves by Christina Eaves, P.O.A. to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
  • WD: Christopher Howard Cofer & wife to Larry Edward Cooper, Jr. & wife
  • QCD: Justin Walker & wife to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
  • WD: Ronnie L. Walker, Successor Trustee to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
  • BEN: Paul V. Whitacre & wife to Bridget Raith & husband
  • WD: Jessie James McClure & wife to Richard Vernon Sikes & wife
  • BEN: Timothy D. Allgier to Gordon Elders Lindsey, Jr.
  • WD: Ricky L. Brown to Bobby G. Parson & wife
  • WD: Jeffrey L. Keesey to Housing Source, LLC
  • BEN: Timothy David Allgier to Sara Nicole Reichert
  • BEN: William Floodman, Jr. & wife to Floodman Family Revocable Trust
  • QCD: Ashley Jane Spangler & husband to Charles E. Spangler, III & wife
  • WD: Robin E. Fulton & wife, Trustees to Emily N. Boushie Et al
  • QCD: Jon Christopher Huenink & wife to John Christopher Huenink & wife, Co-Trustees
  • QCD: Cory J. Cissell to Cory J. Cissell, Trustee
  • WD: Douglas Faupel & wife to Jose Martinez & wife
  • QCD: Aaron Twomey—Successor Trustee to Harold Koch & wife
  • QCD: James D. Duffer & wife to James D. Duffer & wife
  • WD: Jacqueline C. Duffer & husband to Robert D. Ellis
  • BEN: James R. Gore to Julia Dodson
  • QCD: Danielle Poole to Pedro Falcon
  • QCD: Barry Marquis & wife to Eli Marquis
  • WD: David Mitchell & wife to Mackenzie Brooks & husband
  • WD: Regina A. Gittemeier, Trustee to Karen Knox
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New trooper graduates

New trooper graduates

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement …

State of the County of Madison

State of the County of Madison

The start of a new year brings with it resolutions and reflections. As years go, 2022 was rather productive for the area, as Madison County co…

Herbert V. Lewis Sr.

Herbert V. Lewis Sr.

Herbert V. Lewis Sr., 90, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Fredericktown. He was born February 26, 1932 in Greenville, Missouri, the son of…

Brenda Gail Brewington

Brenda Gail Brewington

Brenda Gail Brewington, 70, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was …

Marriage License

Marriage License

Garrett Lee Davis, 23, of Ironton, Missouri, to Gabrielle Elise McCutcheon, 21, of Marquand

Ronald Van "Ron" Stevens

Ronald Van "Ron" Stevens

Ronald Van Stevens, 77, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center. Ron was born February 1, 1945 i…

Emma Jean Fadler

Emma Jean Fadler

Emma Jean Fadler, 95, died Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born February 21, 1927 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Harold V. and Nina (Manke…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News