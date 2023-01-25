- BEN: Richard Lindow & wife to Richard H. Lindow & wife, Trustees
- WD: BKC Properties, LLC to First Assembly of God Church of Fredericktown
- WD: G&R Realty to John A. Lewis & wife
- QCD: Raymond M. Isreal Et al to Randy Israel & wife
- WD: G&R Realty to Ronald Dale Rehkop & wife, Trustees
- WD: John A. Lewis & wife to Castor Cuzzins Camp, LLC
- BEN: Kenneth R. Lashley & wife to Ryan Lashley
- WD: Gary W. Eaves by Christina Eaves, P.O.A. to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
- WD: Christopher Howard Cofer & wife to Larry Edward Cooper, Jr. & wife
- QCD: Justin Walker & wife to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
- WD: Ronnie L. Walker, Successor Trustee to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
- BEN: Paul V. Whitacre & wife to Bridget Raith & husband
- WD: Jessie James McClure & wife to Richard Vernon Sikes & wife
- BEN: Timothy D. Allgier to Gordon Elders Lindsey, Jr.
- WD: Ricky L. Brown to Bobby G. Parson & wife
- WD: Jeffrey L. Keesey to Housing Source, LLC
- BEN: Timothy David Allgier to Sara Nicole Reichert
- BEN: William Floodman, Jr. & wife to Floodman Family Revocable Trust
- QCD: Ashley Jane Spangler & husband to Charles E. Spangler, III & wife
- WD: Robin E. Fulton & wife, Trustees to Emily N. Boushie Et al
- QCD: Jon Christopher Huenink & wife to John Christopher Huenink & wife, Co-Trustees
- QCD: Cory J. Cissell to Cory J. Cissell, Trustee
- WD: Douglas Faupel & wife to Jose Martinez & wife
- QCD: Aaron Twomey—Successor Trustee to Harold Koch & wife
- QCD: James D. Duffer & wife to James D. Duffer & wife
- WD: Jacqueline C. Duffer & husband to Robert D. Ellis
- BEN: James R. Gore to Julia Dodson
- QCD: Danielle Poole to Pedro Falcon
- QCD: Barry Marquis & wife to Eli Marquis
- WD: David Mitchell & wife to Mackenzie Brooks & husband
- WD: Regina A. Gittemeier, Trustee to Karen Knox
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS