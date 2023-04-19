- WD: Raymond Rehkop & Ethel Rehkop by P.O.A - Dawn Matthews to Eli Marquis
- WD: Ronald G. Long & wife to Braeden Levi Stockmann
- WD: Ethel Rehkop & Raymond Rehkop by Dawn M. Matthews - P.O.A. to Eli Marquis
- WD: Ethel Rehkop & Raymond Rehkop by Dawn M. Matthews - P.O.A. et al to Eli Marquis
- QCD: Justin Cody Walls to Elizabeth B. Walls
- WD: Neel & Cureton investments, LLC to Christopher Villa
- WD: Barry Collier & wife to Travis McMinn
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Ronald Hal Simpson & wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Clayton Kemp & wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Steve Kemp & wife
- WD: Todd David Lancaster & wife to Dillon Brown & wife
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS