- WD: Ivan D. Kranjec & wife to Ivan D. Kranjec & wife - Trustees
- WD: Johnny B. Marhanka & wife to Brandon Boswell
- QCD: Gregory Dean Parson, Et al to Gregory D. Parson & wife
- WD: Boogie Investments, LLC to Alan Yount & Amber Reagan
- WD: The J&K Family Limited Partnership to Littlevine, LLC
- QCD: Terry L. Gebhard & wife to Terry Gebhard & wife
- WD: Wilburn Dale Tidwell & wife to Jeremy Duvall
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Garrett Krosschell & wife
- WD: George McDowell & wife to Brian Montgomery & wife
- WD: Richard L. Lord & wife to Douglas J. Fehrenbacher & wife
- WD: David Slinkard, Jr & wife to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Angela Hunter Knight & husband to William F.M. Knight & wife, Trustees
- WD: Drew Dickemann & Jeremy Dickemann to Matthew Leighton & Kayla Luber
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Phillip N. Page - Trustee
- WD: Charles J. Sebastian, II - Trustee to Michael D. Thompson
- Ben: Helen L. Sikes to Mildred C. Demeo
- WD: Lance J. Cureton & wife to Lance J. Cureton & wife - Trustees
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
