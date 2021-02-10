 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Ivan D. Kranjec & wife to Ivan D. Kranjec & wife - Trustees
  • WD: Johnny B. Marhanka & wife to Brandon Boswell
  • QCD: Gregory Dean Parson, Et al to Gregory D. Parson & wife
  • WD: Boogie Investments, LLC to Alan Yount & Amber Reagan
  • WD: The J&K Family Limited Partnership to Littlevine, LLC
  • QCD: Terry L. Gebhard & wife to Terry Gebhard & wife
  • WD: Wilburn Dale Tidwell & wife to Jeremy Duvall
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Garrett Krosschell & wife
  • WD: George McDowell & wife to Brian Montgomery & wife
  • WD: Richard L. Lord & wife to Douglas J. Fehrenbacher & wife
  • WD: David Slinkard, Jr & wife to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Angela Hunter Knight & husband to William F.M. Knight & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Drew Dickemann & Jeremy Dickemann to Matthew Leighton & Kayla Luber
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Phillip N. Page - Trustee
  • WD: Charles J. Sebastian, II - Trustee to Michael D. Thompson
  • Ben: Helen L. Sikes to Mildred C. Demeo
  • WD: Lance J. Cureton & wife to Lance J. Cureton & wife - Trustees
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Good things will come'
Democrat News

'Good things will come'

Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle sat down with the Democrat News to give an update on some of the city's past and present project…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News