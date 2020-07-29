Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Clayton Conway & wife to Hunter Baldwin & wife
- WD: Christopher M. Neel & Tonya L. Siliven to Jeffrey Sedlacek
- WD: Michael Dennis Wendler & wife to Michael D. Wendler & wife
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Shannon Johnson & wife
- Ben: Michael D. Wendler & wife to Lindsey Caroline Wendler & Tamara Boehmer - Co-Trustees
- WD: Janet Marie Smith to John William Sexton
- WD: Michael Thebeau to Kathleen A. Young
- WD: Ashley Kemp to Isaak Starkey
- Ben: Isaak Starkey to Scott Starkey & wife
- WD: David L. Stamp, II & wife to Corey Skinner & wife
- WD: Christopher M. Neel & Tonya L. Siliven to William L. Moore
- WD: Virginia S. Boyer to Ivan L. Ward & wife
- WD: Douglas J. Gaines, Trustee & wife to David Slinkard & wife
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Jared Treaster
- WD: Brock Mills to David Slinkard & wife
- WD: Norman Swaringin & wife to Paul Truska & wife
- QCD: Barbara E. Myers & husband and Terry L. Asher to Donald R. Myers & wife
- WD: David Slinkard & wife to Eric D. Corson & wife
