Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Clayton Conway & wife to Hunter Baldwin & wife
  • WD: Christopher M. Neel & Tonya L. Siliven to Jeffrey Sedlacek
  • WD: Michael Dennis Wendler & wife to Michael D. Wendler & wife
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Shannon Johnson & wife
  • Ben: Michael D. Wendler & wife to Lindsey Caroline Wendler & Tamara Boehmer - Co-Trustees
  • WD: Janet Marie Smith to John William Sexton
  • WD: Michael Thebeau to Kathleen A. Young
  • WD: Ashley Kemp to Isaak Starkey
  • Ben: Isaak Starkey to Scott Starkey & wife
  • WD: David L. Stamp, II & wife to Corey Skinner & wife
  • WD: Christopher M. Neel & Tonya L. Siliven to William L. Moore
  • WD: Virginia S. Boyer to Ivan L. Ward & wife
  • WD: Douglas J. Gaines, Trustee & wife to David Slinkard & wife
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Jared Treaster
  • WD: Brock Mills to David Slinkard & wife
  • WD: Norman Swaringin & wife to Paul Truska & wife
  • QCD: Barbara E. Myers & husband and Terry L. Asher to Donald R. Myers & wife
  • WD: David Slinkard & wife to Eric D. Corson & wife
