Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Rodger Alvin Snider to Silvermines Gap, LLC
- WD: Mark D. Souden & wife - Trustees to Mona Lisa Weiler
- QCD: Dale Cooper & wife to Blaine N. Shetley Et al
- WD: James D. Francis Et al to H&M Investment Properties, LLC
- WD: Katherine L. Rehkop to Gillespie Investment Properties, LLC
- WD: Eric Hovis & wife to Xaio Wei Yang
- WD: First State Community Bank to Southeast Missouri Property and Management, LLC
- QCD: Michael G. Heitmann & wife to Jamie Miller & husband
- QCD: Brian Stephens & wife to Gary Eaves & wife
- WD: Brian S. Goettelman & wife to Nicole L. Hanes - Trustee
- WD: Timothy Stafford to Fresh Anointing Apostolic Church
- WD: Richard Duane Pinkley, Jr & wife to Don Norvell
- WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC to Delmont Stockman & wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Lilly Marie, LLC
- WD: Edward Goforth, Jr & Whitney Kemp to Scott E. Childress & wife
