Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Rodger Alvin Snider to Silvermines Gap, LLC
  • WD: Mark D. Souden & wife - Trustees to Mona Lisa Weiler
  • QCD: Dale Cooper & wife to Blaine N. Shetley Et al
  • WD: James D. Francis Et al to H&M Investment Properties, LLC
  • WD: Katherine L. Rehkop to Gillespie Investment Properties, LLC
  • WD: Eric Hovis & wife to Xaio Wei Yang
  • WD: First State Community Bank to Southeast Missouri Property and Management, LLC
  • QCD: Michael G. Heitmann & wife to Jamie Miller & husband
  • QCD: Brian Stephens & wife to Gary Eaves & wife
  • WD: Brian S. Goettelman & wife to Nicole L. Hanes - Trustee
  • WD: Timothy Stafford to Fresh Anointing Apostolic Church
  • WD: Richard Duane Pinkley, Jr & wife to Don Norvell
  • WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC to Delmont Stockman & wife
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Lilly Marie, LLC
  • WD: Edward Goforth, Jr & Whitney Kemp to Scott E. Childress & wife
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Doggone Good Memories
Democrat News

Doggone Good Memories

  • Updated

August 15, 1965, Bob and Eulah Stephens opened the Dog n Suds in Cherokee Pass. Their nephew Steve was their first customer, as the three year…

Anna Mae Hovis
Obituaries

Anna Mae Hovis

  • Updated

Anna Mae Hovis, 71, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Farmington. She was born February 4, 1949, the daughter of George and Ophelia Hovis.

Glenn Rehkop
Obituaries

Glenn Rehkop

  • Updated

Glenn Rehkop, 91, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1928 in Bonne Terre, the son of Henry and Nancy LuEtta (Underwood)…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News