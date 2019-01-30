Try 1 month for 99¢
Land Transfers
  • BD: Bobby G Dudley & wife to Crystal G Skaggs
  • BD: Madonna L Friedman to Gina M Friedman
  • WD: Doris McAnally Et al to Stevens Property Management LLC
  • WD: Swinford Properties LLC to Linda Hundhausen & Linda Williams
  • QCD: Cynthia D McCarver to James L McCarver
  • QCD: Cynthia D McCarver to James L McCarver
  • WD: Philip R Ritchie & wife to Richard Michael Shassere & wife
  • QCD: Margaret A Miller, Trustee to Sean Wernecker, Trustee
  • WD: James A Robbins & wife to Lenton Edgy & wife
  • QCD: Lezlie DeGrand & Robert DeGrand to Lezlie DeGrand
  • WD: Sean Wernecker, Trustee to Roney E Parson, Trustee
  • WD: Cynthia Pense Shoemaker to Christopher Cofer & wife
  • WD: William Franklin Skaggs & wife Trustee to Eli A Sample & wife
  • WD: Walter E Tinnin & wife Trustee to MLM Endeavors LLC
  • QCD: James C Shetley, Jr to Cindy L Dulaney, Trustee
  • QCD: James C Shetley & wife to Cindy L Dulaney, Trustee
  • QCD: James Courtland Shetley Jr to Cinday L Dulaney, Trustee
  • QCD: James C Shetley Jr & wife to Cinday L Dulaney, Trustee
  • WD: Walter E Tinnin & wife Trustee to MLM Endeavors LLC
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Justin Walker & wife
  • WD: Betty M Kiersey to Michael J Marsh
  • WD: Jeffrey D Schaeffer & wife to Jeffrey D Schaeffer & wife Trustee
  • WD: Jeffrey D Schaeffer & wife to Jeffrey D Schaeffer & wife Trustee
  • WD: Jeffrey D Schaeffer & wife to Jeffrey D Schaeffer & wife Trustee
  • QCD: Mark Souden & wife to Mark Souden & wife Et al
  • WD: Paul R Cureton & wife to The Steuber Revocable Living Trust
  • WD: Melvin Tesson & wife Et al to Kenneth Leonard & wife
  • WD: David McFarland & wife to Robin Vance & wife
  • QCD: David A Shrum & wife to Henson-Shrum Living Trust
  • QCD: David Canoy & wife to David Canoy Trustee & wife

