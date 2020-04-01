Madison County Land Transfers
Land Transfers
  • WD: James Welch & wife to Andrey Atkeson
  • QCD: Lorna D. Stookey to Shawn Stookey
  • Ben: Beverly J. Stephens to Scott Stephens
  • WD: Secretary of Housing & Urban Dev. to James White & wife
  • WD: Alice M. Fournier & husband to Alice M. Fournier & husband
  • WD: Robert L. Johnson to Billy J. Walker & wife
  • Ben: Charlene F. Bennett to James Scott Bennett & Jon Gregory Bennett
  • WD: James Larry Welch & wife to Curtis Jarvis & Ryon Smith
  • WD: Robert W. Potts to Nicholes C. Franks & wife
  • QCD: Millard Lee Prewitt-Trustee Et al to Millard Lee Prewitt
  • WD: Deborah Robinson-Trustee to Steven E. Robinson & wife
