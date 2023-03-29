- WD: Tammy L. Gifford et al to Caitlin Gifford, Trustee
- WD: Philip L. Lawler to Joseph Leon Nye, Jr.
- BEN: Edward DeSpain & wife to Charles Edward DeSpain
- BEN: Doraine Faye Ballard to Jared Christopher et al
- WD: Patrick Dougherty et al to Ronald L. Gilbert & wife
- BEN: Wade Lee Hinkle & wife to Jake Lee Hinkle et al
- WD: Time Wiles & wife to Reynaldo Garcia & wife
- WD: Amanda Lynn Uhrig & husband to Vernon D. Davis & wife
- WD: William J. Spradley & wife to The Noble-Harris Family Trust
- WD: Deborah Robinson - Successor Trustee to Ernest Robinson II & wife
- QCD: Donna K. Filley to Donna K. Filley & Jeffrey W. Filley
- BEN: Michelle Rae Stinson to Cody James Hoar & Jack Leo Stinson
- WD: Wire Road Properties, LLC to C Pense Farms, LLC
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Jason Glen Starkey & wife
- QCD: Joseph Lewis et al to Joseph Lewis & wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Gabriel T. Swinford - Trustee
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
- QCD: Timothy Lord & Mary L. Lord to Mary L. Lord TOD Timothy Lord
- WD: Terry L. Asher to Drew S. LaChance
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS