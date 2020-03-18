Madison County Land Transfers
Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • BEN: William Allen Linton & wife to Christopher Robert Linton & Stephani Linton Wilson
  • WD: Hufford Investments, LP to Jonathan Corp & wife
  • WD: Stephanie Moore to Brett Renk & Barbara Heady
  • WD: Tammy Orso to Ash Family Farm, LLC
  • QCD: Kyle H. Saunders & wife Et al to Kyle H. Saunders & Jennifer B. Moeslein
  • WD: John L. McFee & wife to Wire Road Properties, LLC
  • WD: Stanley J. Pinson & wife to Shawn Watson & wife
  • BEN: Alvin Miller, Jr. to Roger Wayne Tripp
  • WD: MO Real Estate, LLC to Blossom City Real Estate, LLC
  • WD: Fredericktown Church of Nazerene to Steven R. Cook & wife
  • WD: Kenneth E. Umfleet & Amy Belfield to Donald A. Krieger, Jr. & wife
  • WD: Kyle Holder & wife to Shawn C. Lampe
  • WD: Wire Road Properties, LLC to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Terry L. McClanahand & wife to Bundy Family Revocable Living Trust
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to John E. McCarver & wife
  • WD: John P. Hargis - Trustee to Larry Paul Baker Et al
  • BEN: Kevin W. Johnson & wife to Kimberly D. Lawson & Shelly Lynn Cook
  • QCD: Thomas G. Flowers to Beverly Kay Miller
  • WD: Bethany C. Francis & husband to Alexander J. Keathly & wife
  • QCD: Kevin W. Johnson & wife to Kevin W. Johnson & wife
  • BEN: Kevin W. Johnson & wife to Jeremiah Adam Johnson & Joseph Aaron Johnson
  • QCD: Kimberly D. Lawson to Kevin W. Johnson & wife
