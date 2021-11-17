 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
Land Transfers
  • WD: Randall H. West & wife to Randall H. West & wife trustees
  • WD: Clifford L. Rehkop & wife to Ricky Rehkop & wife
  • WD: Bruce A. Miller et al to Nicholas Nance
  • WD: Rondald L. Craft to Austin Bollinger
  • WD: James W. St. Clair to Randal E. Shryock
  • WD: BKC Properties, LLC to Jacob Farmer & wife
  • WD: Srella Firebaugh & Andrew Firebaugh to Alex Carey and Hunter Sutton
  • WD: Jerrod Tune & wife to Michael spain & wife
  • WD: Michael R. Darnell & wife to Vadie Sue Kaempfe
  • WD: Jacob Farmer & wife to Justin Jones & wife
  • WD: Megan Ashlock & husband to Thomas Hayes
  • BEN: Thomas Hayes to James Hayes
  • WD: Daniel Davis & wife to Amir Afshar & wife
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Coat Boutique, Saturday

The Fredericktown United Methodist Church will hold its annual Coat Boutique from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 13 at the church located at 216 S. Main St.

Barbara Roselie Hennen
Obituaries

Barbara Roselie Hennen

Barbara Roselie Hennen, 76, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born January 1, 1945, in Fredericktown to Joh…

Acy Edward Ballew
Obituaries

Acy Edward Ballew

Acy Edward Ballew, 94, of Fredericktown, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born Dec…

Mandates for all
Democrat News

Mandates for all

This week, Joe Biden officially rolled out his vaccine mandates on private businesses. It is no exaggeration to say this is almost certainly u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News