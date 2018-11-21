Try 3 months for $3
Land Transfers
  • WD: Matthew R Shetley & wife Trust to Stevens Property Mgt LLC
  • WD: Gwendolyn Jones to Ronnie G Maples Jr Et al
  • WD: Dixie L Sweet to Martin L Yost
  • QC: Caleb Steska to Taylor Clark
  • QD: James Valentine Trustee to Emma Vinci-Trustee
  • QCD: Charity Lynn Turnbeau to Jason Lee Turnbeau
  • WD: Swinford Properties to Rebecca L Becker Trustee
  • WD: Barry C Fondaw & wife to Thomas D Priday
  • WD: Kenneth D Simmons to Gary W Eaves Et al
  • WD: Gary Wayne Eaves to Fritz A Whitmer Jr & wife
  • WD: Jerry Myracle & wife to Kyle Danback & wife
  • WD: Fritz A Whitmer, Jr & wife to Gary Wayne Eaves
  • WD: Kevin D Kemp & wife to Jacob K Lunsford
  • QC: Donald Thomas Clark to Mark Lee Clark Et al
  • WD: Ronald Edward Stoppelmann to Dean Ronald Evans
  • Ben Deed: Dean Ronald Evans to Dean Patrick Evans
  • WD: Joseph Plouder Et al to Billy Beauchamp & wife
  • WD: Christopher David Osborne & wife to Keith Whitener & wife

