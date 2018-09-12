Subscribe for 17¢ / day
LANDTRANSFERs
  • WD: Taylor Schroeder & wife to Gimlet Mountain Ranch
  • WD: Justin Schroeder Et al to Gimlet Mountain Ranch
  • WD: Justin Schroeder & wife to Gimlet Mountain Ranch
  • WD: Derrick Shawn Brumley to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Delmar Bowling & wife to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Patricia Mendham Trustee to Zachery Snider & wife
  • WD: Swinford Properties LLC to Luke Wagganer
  • WD: Vernon D Davis & wife to William L Bridgewater & wife
  • WD: Colette Orrick Et al to Jeremy Pulley & wife
  • WD: Ernest Marion Tucker & wife Trustees to Kevin D Marks & wife
  • WD: Steven S Ward & wife to Charles D Barlow & wife
  • QCD: Ernest Jerry Stephens & wife to Ernest Jerry Stephens Et al
  • QCD: Richard Reagan Et al to Richard Reagan
  • Easement: Tonya Shea Brown Et al to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: Grover Lee Francis & wife to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: Dennis R Graham & wife to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: Robert Hale to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: Marcus Lodge #110 to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: Robert J McDowell & wife to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: Stephen D Montgomery to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: Philip O Morris to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: Donna L Sutton to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: James D Rauls & wife to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: Mark A Schanda & wife to Public Water District #1
  • Easement: Edward Calvin Et al to Public Water District #1
  • WD: Carol Ann James to Timothy Steska & wife
  • WD: Michael Dowd & wife to Tara Hale
