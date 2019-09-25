{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Danny Gordon & wife to Stanley Uhrhan Et al
  • WD: Daren G. Brown to James Larry Welch
  • QCD: Danny Gordon & wife to Stanley Uhrhan Et al
  • WD: Beverly Brown to Matthew Mark Heine, Jr & wife
  • WD: Thomas Lynn Ward, Trustee Et al to Christopher F. Smith & wife
  • QCD: Lisa Lee Wagner to Larry E. Laughlin & wife
  • WD: Gary D. Phillips to Larry Phillips & wife

