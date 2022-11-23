 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

  • WD: Ethan E. Nickelson & wife to Helen Walls
  • WD: Jimmy D. Ivison & wife to Jimmy D. Ivison & wife, Trustees
  • Ben: Kelly Myers to Luke Myers
  • WD: Melinda LaPlant to Jerry McCraven & wife
  • WD: Monty Payton Twidwell to Land Investments 573, LLC
  • Ben: Christine E. Warner & husband to Caleb Warner
  • QCD: William Deason & wife to Gary Fields & wife
  • QCD: Jacilynn Tucker to Jacilynn Tucker & Jackie Lee Cooper
  • WD: Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Sheila Graham & Gary Wagganer
  • QCD: Franklin Michael Lacey to Gregory M. Lacey
