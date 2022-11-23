- WD: Ethan E. Nickelson & wife to Helen Walls
- WD: Jimmy D. Ivison & wife to Jimmy D. Ivison & wife, Trustees
- Ben: Kelly Myers to Luke Myers
- WD: Melinda LaPlant to Jerry McCraven & wife
- WD: Monty Payton Twidwell to Land Investments 573, LLC
- Ben: Christine E. Warner & husband to Caleb Warner
- QCD: William Deason & wife to Gary Fields & wife
- QCD: Jacilynn Tucker to Jacilynn Tucker & Jackie Lee Cooper
- WD: Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Sheila Graham & Gary Wagganer
- QCD: Franklin Michael Lacey to Gregory M. Lacey
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
