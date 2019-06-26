{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • Ben Deed: Robert J Kaufman & wife to Emily Elizabeth Leong Et al
  • WD: Hai V Pham & wife to Robert Cannon & wife
  • WD: George J DeSpain to Joseph E Bauer
  • WD: Benjamin Wayne Wharton & wife to Benjamin Wayne Wharton & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Gilberto A & Wanda W Garcia, Trust to Robert R Hodge & wife
  • WD: Marcella D Rehkop to Roberto Grado Parada & wife
  • WD: William E McGee Jr to Cheyenne Eye
  • WD: Christopher Wood & wife to William J Matthews & wife
  • WD: Harold Eugene Sohn & wife to Michael B Pirtle & wife
  • QCD: Donald D Flaherty to Donald D Flaherty Living Trust
  • QCD: Gary Dean Harrison to Donna Renee Sargent-Harrison
  • WD: Timothy R Hall to SHannon Adams
  • WD: Dawn Knight Et al to Brian Earl Williams
  • QCD: Jason D Carter to The Jason D Carter Revocable Living Trust
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments