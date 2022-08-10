 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Donald Ray Bone & wife to Donald Ray Bone & wife
  • Ben: Goldie Crites to Kevin Kemp & Dina Cheek
  • WD: Lord Homes, LLC to Arthur Mireles, Jr & wife
  • WD: Dennis R. Rogers - Successor Trustee to Christopher Powell
  • QCD: Paul Skaggs & Sons, Inc to Stephanie A. Kimmel
  • WD: John C. Farris - Trustee to Eli Whitener & wife
  • WD: James L. Harrison & wife to Thomas J. Gill
  • WD: Jackie Berry to Zachary Boyer & wife
  • WD: Veneira Edwards to Marcus Dodd & Rebecca Bradshaw
  • Ben: Daniel W. Campbell to Lisa Campbell & Robert Pinkley
  • WD: James H. Beck & wife, Trustees, Larry W. Broberg & wife, Trustees to Adrian Gutierrez Jiminez & wife
  • WD: Housing Source, LLC to Mackenzie Brooks
