- QCD: Donald Ray Bone & wife to Donald Ray Bone & wife
- Ben: Goldie Crites to Kevin Kemp & Dina Cheek
- WD: Lord Homes, LLC to Arthur Mireles, Jr & wife
- WD: Dennis R. Rogers - Successor Trustee to Christopher Powell
- QCD: Paul Skaggs & Sons, Inc to Stephanie A. Kimmel
- WD: John C. Farris - Trustee to Eli Whitener & wife
- WD: James L. Harrison & wife to Thomas J. Gill
- WD: Jackie Berry to Zachary Boyer & wife
- WD: Veneira Edwards to Marcus Dodd & Rebecca Bradshaw
- Ben: Daniel W. Campbell to Lisa Campbell & Robert Pinkley
- WD: James H. Beck & wife, Trustees, Larry W. Broberg & wife, Trustees to Adrian Gutierrez Jiminez & wife
- WD: Housing Source, LLC to Mackenzie Brooks
Madison County Land Transfers
- provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
