{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Annie K Hargrove Et al to Nicholas J Fallert & wife
  • WD: Mike Beussink & wife to Mike Beussink & wife, Co-Trustees
  • WD: Cameron Frye & wife to Jonathan Bloom
  • WD: Douglas D Ferris & wife to Jeffrey C Farmer & wife
  • WD: Emily Winkelman to James L Hughes & wife
  • WD: Sherman Johnson to Brian Rednour & wife
  • Ben Deed: Terry Mascaro & wife to Ashley Rehkop & Nicole Minson
  • WD: Kenneth R Edmond to Gary Fields & wife
  • QCD: Timothy J Marty Et al to Scott A Marty Et al
  • WD: Peter Schrock & wife to Gary Fields & wife
  • WD: Jeffrey A Jensen & wife to Ronald Browers II & wife
  • WD: Ray Statler & wife to Daniel K Reed & wife
  • WD: Kimberly D Hardy to Daniel Brandon William Snider
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments