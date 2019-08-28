{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Roger A Gaines & wife to Alfred Stanley Lamb & wife
  • Ben Deed: Nathan Hartman to Malinda Hartman
  • QCD: Robert Johnson to Kevin Thon & Diana Johnson
  • WD: Florence V Sloan by Sharon A Tinnin, Attorney-in-Fact to Richard K Menteer, Jr
  • WD: Kevin G Durso & Khris G Durso, Trustees to Danny L Homan & wife
  • WD: Laut's Hog Farm, Inc to LF Land, LLC
  • WD: Kevin G Durson & Khris G Durso, Trustees to Danny L Homan & wife
  • WD: Marty Niffen & wife to Elvira M Chalecki & husband
  • WD: Aaron M Hanewinkel Et al to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
  • WD: Della Faye Barker to Reva Slinkard
