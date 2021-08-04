 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Land Transfers
  • WD: Deborah Allen to Brandon Racer & wife
  • QCD: Rita J. Hodges to Shelby Whited
  • BEN: Larry Wojtczuk to Amy Pierson
  • BEN: Martha Louise Peterman to Tommy Peterman Jr.
  • BEN: Sharon L. Lindsey to Billy Lindsey
  • BEN: Eles I. Gretzmacher to Sott A. Gretzmacher
  • WD: Rickie Lee Proffer & wife to Ricky Lee Proffer & wife trustees
  • WD: Eric K. Davis & wife to Geoffrey McDowell & wife
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to EN Investmants, LLC
  • QCD: Keith Lee Whitener et. al. to Keith Lee Whitener & wife
  • WD: Kathleen A. Smiley to Bernadine Lewis
  • WD: Alvin August Elfrink & wife, trustees to Kristina L. Phillips
  • QCD: Glendell A. Crump, Sr. to Arlena Crump
  • QCD: Arlena Crump to Glendell A. Crump, Sr.
