- WD: Deborah Allen to Brandon Racer & wife
- QCD: Rita J. Hodges to Shelby Whited
- BEN: Larry Wojtczuk to Amy Pierson
- BEN: Martha Louise Peterman to Tommy Peterman Jr.
- BEN: Sharon L. Lindsey to Billy Lindsey
- BEN: Eles I. Gretzmacher to Sott A. Gretzmacher
- WD: Rickie Lee Proffer & wife to Ricky Lee Proffer & wife trustees
- WD: Eric K. Davis & wife to Geoffrey McDowell & wife
- WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to EN Investmants, LLC
- QCD: Keith Lee Whitener et. al. to Keith Lee Whitener & wife
- WD: Kathleen A. Smiley to Bernadine Lewis
- WD: Alvin August Elfrink & wife, trustees to Kristina L. Phillips
- QCD: Glendell A. Crump, Sr. to Arlena Crump
- QCD: Arlena Crump to Glendell A. Crump, Sr.
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
