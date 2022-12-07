Madison County Land Transfers

- QCD: Kenneth E. Renneker & Rebecca E. Renneker to Rebecca E. Renneker
- QCD: Larry D. Boatright to Sandra L. Boatright
- QCD: Benard G. Crews & wife to Benard G. Crews & wife - Trustees
- QCD: Ashley Kemp et al to Ashley Kemp
- WD: Barbara Russell & Jesse Dean to Michael Watz & wife
- QCD: Eugene J. Curtman & wife to Eugene J. Curtman & wife, Trustees
- QCD: April Watson to William Harrison, Jr.
- WD: Ryan R. Murphy & wife to Jorge Ocegueda Hernandez & wife
- WD: EN Investments, LLC to England Rentals, LLC
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments LLC to Christopher Neel & Tonya Siliven
- QCD: Christopher J. Starnes & Diana C. Starnes to Douglas M. Starnes & Christine G. Starnes
- WD: Roger Cook & wife to Seth W. Wood & wife
- WD: Pat Ann Brewington to Lesley Ann Sallee
- WD: Danny J. Roeder & wife to Debra A. Brown, Trustee
- WD: Andrew Dickemann to Smith's Window Cleaning, LLC
- WD: Jerry L. Miller & wife to Nancy D. Lodge
- WD: Catherine Jean Francis & husband to Thomas E. Hayes
- Ben: Thomas E. Hays to James Hayes
- WD: Cathering Jean Francis & husband to Ronald L. Roy & wife Co-Trustees
- WD: Cynthia L. Rainwater to Caleb Skinner
- WD: James L Moore to David Woodall & wife
- QCD: James L. Moore to James L. Moore
- Ben: James L. Moore to Anita Neil & Cynthia Webb
- WD: 8Dunnigan, LLC to Larry Baker
- WD: Roger Gaines & wife to Charles David Sherrill & wife
- QCD: Maxanne C. Stumbaugh to Lawrence Allen & wife
- Ben: Kevin F. Cheaney & wife to Andrew F. Cheaney
- WD: Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr. & wife to Rebecca Huffman
- WD: Ronald L. Nichols to Arlena Rolens & husband
