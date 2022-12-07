 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Kenneth E. Renneker & Rebecca E. Renneker to Rebecca E. Renneker
  • QCD: Larry D. Boatright to Sandra L. Boatright
  • QCD: Benard G. Crews & wife to Benard G. Crews & wife - Trustees
  • QCD: Ashley Kemp et al to Ashley Kemp
  • WD: Barbara Russell & Jesse Dean to Michael Watz & wife
  • QCD: Eugene J. Curtman & wife to Eugene J. Curtman & wife, Trustees
  • QCD: April Watson to William Harrison, Jr.
  • WD: Ryan R. Murphy & wife to Jorge Ocegueda Hernandez & wife
  • WD: EN Investments, LLC to England Rentals, LLC
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments LLC to Christopher Neel & Tonya Siliven
  • QCD: Christopher J. Starnes & Diana C. Starnes to Douglas M. Starnes & Christine G. Starnes
  • WD: Roger Cook & wife to Seth W. Wood & wife
  • WD: Pat Ann Brewington to Lesley Ann Sallee
  • WD: Danny J. Roeder & wife to Debra A. Brown, Trustee
  • WD: Andrew Dickemann to Smith's Window Cleaning, LLC
  • WD: Jerry L. Miller & wife to Nancy D. Lodge
  • WD: Catherine Jean Francis & husband to Thomas E. Hayes
  • Ben: Thomas E. Hays to James Hayes
  • WD: Cathering Jean Francis & husband to Ronald L. Roy & wife Co-Trustees
  • WD: Cynthia L. Rainwater to Caleb Skinner
  • WD: James L Moore to David Woodall & wife
  • QCD: James L. Moore to James L. Moore
  • Ben: James L. Moore to Anita Neil & Cynthia Webb
  • WD: 8Dunnigan, LLC to Larry Baker
  • WD: Roger Gaines & wife to Charles David Sherrill & wife
  • QCD: Maxanne C. Stumbaugh to Lawrence Allen & wife
  • Ben: Kevin F. Cheaney & wife to Andrew F. Cheaney
  • WD: Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr. & wife to Rebecca Huffman
  • WD: Ronald L. Nichols to Arlena Rolens & husband
