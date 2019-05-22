{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Ray Statler & wife to Tyler Sappington & Isabel Dettmer
  • WD: Harvey R Rhea III Et al to Brian Burger
  • WD: Shirley M Baxter, Trustee to Dennis E Minear & wife
  • Ben Deed: Elders, Lulu Mae to Douglas K Hale Et al
  • WD: Danny R Hicks & wife to Donald Stewart
  • WD: William E McGee Jr to Kathryn L Hamel
  • WD: Harold L Langley to Lulu Mae Elders
  • WD: William J Matthews & wife to Rebecca L Matthews
  • WD: Kevin G Roberts to Kevin G Roberts, Trustee
  • WD: Robert H Zahner & wife to The Zahner Living Trust
  • WD: Joan A Fels to Mark A Schanda & wife
