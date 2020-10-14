 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Mark Matousek & Beverly Duke
  • WD: Billy R. Gibbs to Albert R. Olive & wife
  • Ben: Richard E. Asher to Acting Trustee of Richard & Linda Asher Trust
  • Ben: Patrick Allen Brown & wife to Hannah Barbee & Jeremiah Browers
  • WD: Rebecca L. Matthews to Michael J. Herod & wife
  • QCD: Charles William Ballew, Sr. to Charles William Ballew, Sr. & Janette M. Shikles
  • WD: Janet M. Schulte to Mark R. Memhardt & wife
  • WD: Fred Moore, Jr. & Pat Moore, Trustees to Melissa Hayden
  • Ben: Kenneth A. Jones & wife to Trustee of Kenneth A. & Leila C. Jones Family Joint Revocable Trust
  • Ben: Kenneth A. Jones & wife to Trustee of Kenneth A. & Leila C. Jones Family Joint Revocable Trust
  • WD: Christopher Turner & wife to Bradley Blackman & wife
  • WD: Eleanor Marie Rehkop to Judith Chambers
  • WD: Joanne M. Blanchard to Charles Jason England & wife
  • WD: Federal National Mortgage Assoc. a/k/a Fannie Mae to Joseph Parson & wife
  • WD: Abigail Pruett & Chelsea Pruett to Brittany N. Tedder
  • WD: Joyce Ann Nations to Evelyn I. Salisbury & Janette R. Baur
  • Ben: Joyce Ann Nations to Dawn Brand
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Joyce Ann Nations
  • WD: Joyce Ann Hittson to Hittson Family Residence Trust
  • WD: Abigail Pruett & Chelsea Pruett to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
  • QCD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Shannon Henson & wife
  • Ben: Daniel Kohler to Dustin D. Kohler & Dylan S. Kohler
  • WD: Jon B. Rogers to Swinford Properties, LLC
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shirley J. England
Obituaries

Shirley J. England

Shirley J. England, 61, of Cherryville, Missouri (formerly of Fredericktown) died Saturday September 26, 2020, at her home. She was born March…

Lela Maebelle Wells
Obituaries

Lela Maebelle Wells

Lela Maebelle Wells, 93, of Fredericktown, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born November 18, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News