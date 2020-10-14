Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Mark Matousek & Beverly Duke
- WD: Billy R. Gibbs to Albert R. Olive & wife
- Ben: Richard E. Asher to Acting Trustee of Richard & Linda Asher Trust
- Ben: Patrick Allen Brown & wife to Hannah Barbee & Jeremiah Browers
- WD: Rebecca L. Matthews to Michael J. Herod & wife
- QCD: Charles William Ballew, Sr. to Charles William Ballew, Sr. & Janette M. Shikles
- WD: Janet M. Schulte to Mark R. Memhardt & wife
- WD: Fred Moore, Jr. & Pat Moore, Trustees to Melissa Hayden
- Ben: Kenneth A. Jones & wife to Trustee of Kenneth A. & Leila C. Jones Family Joint Revocable Trust
- Ben: Kenneth A. Jones & wife to Trustee of Kenneth A. & Leila C. Jones Family Joint Revocable Trust
- WD: Christopher Turner & wife to Bradley Blackman & wife
- WD: Eleanor Marie Rehkop to Judith Chambers
- WD: Joanne M. Blanchard to Charles Jason England & wife
- WD: Federal National Mortgage Assoc. a/k/a Fannie Mae to Joseph Parson & wife
- WD: Abigail Pruett & Chelsea Pruett to Brittany N. Tedder
- WD: Joyce Ann Nations to Evelyn I. Salisbury & Janette R. Baur
- Ben: Joyce Ann Nations to Dawn Brand
- WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Joyce Ann Nations
- WD: Joyce Ann Hittson to Hittson Family Residence Trust
- WD: Abigail Pruett & Chelsea Pruett to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
- QCD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Shannon Henson & wife
- Ben: Daniel Kohler to Dustin D. Kohler & Dylan S. Kohler
- WD: Jon B. Rogers to Swinford Properties, LLC
